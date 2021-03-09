Moontower Music Festival 8-23

It's one of the biggest, c1 3 over '15' bands will be jamming out at this year's moontower music festival and thousands of fans can't wait to soak up all that sound... and food.

Here with details of what's happening at the festival are its founder, kaelyn query... and erin walker bliss, with the central music academy.

Thank you both for coming in.

Moontower music festival coming back for its third year, august 27th, 2016!

Back at it again - the third year will be the biggest one yet!

Doors open at 11:00 am - dogs are welcome and kids under 12 are free -- with adult ticket purchase!

Come have a beer and some local grub and let's jam!

2016 festival is presented by kentucky ale, baumann paper company, and kentucky proud.

Moontower music festival in lexington ky dog friendly, kids 12 and under are free - masterson station park powered by kentucky ale, baumann paper, and kentucky proud 15+ bands, food truck pavilion, crafters and artisans, and more moontower music festival 2016 - aug 27 masterson station park, lexington $49 tickets in advance, $59 at the gate kids 12 and under are free moontower music festival coming back for its third year, august 27th, 2016!

Back at it again - the third year will be the biggest one yet!

Doors open at 11:00 am - dogs are welcome and kids under 12 are free -- with adult ticket purchase!

Come have a beer and some local grub and let's jam!

2016 festival is presented by kentucky ale, baumann paper company, and kentucky proud.

Moontower music festival in lexington ky dog friendly, kids 12 and under are free - masterson station park powered by kentucky ale, baumann paper, and kentucky proud 15+ bands, food truck pavilion, crafters and artisans, and more moontower music festival 2016 - aug 27 masterson station park, lexington $49 tickets in advance, $59 at the gate kids 12 and under are free moontower music festival coming back for its third year, august 27th, 2016!

Back at it again - the third year will be the biggest one yet!

Doors open at 11:00 am - dogs are welcome and kids under 12 are free -- with adult ticket purchase!

Come have a beer and some local grub and let's jam!

2016 festival is presented by kentucky ale, baumann paper company, and kentucky proud.

Moontower music festival in lexington ky dog friendly, kids 12 and under are free - masterson station park powered by kentucky ale, baumann paper, and kentucky proud 15+ bands, food truck pavilion, crafters and artisans, and more moontower music festival 2016 - aug 27 masterson station park, lexington $49 tickets in advance, $59 at the gate kids 12 and under are free moontower music festival coming back for its third year, august 27th, 2016!

Back at it again - the third year will be the biggest one yet!

Doors open at 11:00 am - dogs are welcome and kids under 12 are free -- with adult ticket purchase!

Come have a beer and some local grub and let's jam!

2016 festival is presented by kentucky ale, baumann paper company, and kentucky proud.

Moontower music festival in lexington ky dog friendly, kids 12 and under are free - masterson station park powered by kentucky ale, baumann paper, and kentucky proud 15+ bands, food truck pavilion, crafters and artisans, and more moontower music festival 2016 - aug 27 masterson station park, lexington $49 tickets in advance, $59 at the gate kids 12 and under are free moontower music festival coming back for its third year, august 27th, 2016!

Back at it again - the third year will be the biggest one yet!

Doors open at 11:00 am - dogs are welcome and kids under 12 are free -- with adult ticket purchase!

Come have a beer and some local grub and let's jam!

2016 festival is presented by kentucky ale, baumann paper company, and kentucky proud.

Moontower music festival in lexington ky dog friendly, kids 12 and under are free - masterson station park powered by kentucky ale, baumann paper, and kentucky proud 15+ bands, food truck pavilion, crafters and artisans, and more moontower music festival 2016 - aug 27 masterson station park, lexington $49 tickets in advance, $59 at the gate kids 12 and under are free up next... it's a blast from the past that'll help you relive the days of big hair... while giving a special group of kids a big boost of confidence.

We'll find out more... when we return.

It's time to dig out that