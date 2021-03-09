Taste Tuesday : Little Angelo's

I'm featuring participants in Evansville's first ever Restaurant Week!

It's another taste tuesday, one of my favorite days of the week!... and our entertainment insider is visiting places... involved in evansville's first ever restaurant week.

I'm so stoked for this event kicking off september eleventh, not just because that means i get to eat great food every week.

Although that's a great bonus.

Little angelo's is on the list of participating venues, and i had never been there, so i'm taking you along with me.

Check it out.

Gretchin: it's a taste of the old world, right in our own backyard.

Welcome to little angelo's italian restaurant.

Brian: if you're a fan of angelo's on main street, expect the same great service, the same great food, but with a slightly smaller, condensed menu and a smaller wine list.

Gretchin: i've never been here and i am starving, so can we like wrap it up and eat?

Brian: i like to talk about food, so we should just do this for a while.

Gretchin: the lasagna is exactly what i expected, not too heavy, not too cheesy, with the perfect amount of spices.

Brian: sometimes when you get lasagna, it can have burnt cheese, burnt edges on the pasta, this was cooked perfectly; great spices, great flavor.

Gretchin: we had the carbonara and i'm telling you, the bacon?

Seriously kicked that up a notch.

Brian: the bacon is what made the dish.

Great flavor, not overpowering.

Gretchin: chicken marsala is one of my favorite dishes of all time, i will say expect a little bit more sweetness with this adaptation.

Brian: the marsala wine is what gave it that sweet flavor profile, which was actually very good.

It's a great dish.

One of my favorite dishes from the main street location that is not on the menu here is the misto demare.

Gretchin: if you ask for it, they'll give it to you.

I'll say this, i'm not a huge fan of seafood in my pasta and i don't like scallops at all; however, these didn't have that fishy flavor, and they were super tender instead of chewy and tough.

I think i ate all of them except for the one i gave you.

Brian: one is not enough.

Tiramisu is their signature dessert.

Very light, very creamy, the cinnamon added a great flavor to it, and i got a little bit of a coffee taste as well, which was great i thought.

Gretchin: all i had to say about that was "yum"!

And i noticed that as we were walking in, they have a new lunch special for eight fifty.

Brian: eight fifty, in and out in twenty minutes, you get a chef's choice entree, a small side salad with their great house dressing, the garlic knot rolls, gretchin and brian together: and a drink.

Brian: jinx.

Gretchin: oh, does that mean that i get to keep this?

Brian: no!

You have your own.

She takes my scallops and my wine.

And, the lunch special is better than taco bell.

Gretchin: okay.

I won't argue with you on that one.

For once.

Brian: i'm amazed.

I definitely will be retuning to little angelo's.

Hands down, that was some of the best italian food i've ever had.

And knowing angelo, that's what i expected.

Don't forget little angelo's is also a part of restaurant week!

That kicks off september eleventh.

