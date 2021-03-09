Trump shifting on immigration

While Donald Trump makes a shift on immigration, Hillary Clinton's email scandal just won't go away.

Jessica we're your local election headquarters... donald trump is outlining a shift on immigration and hillary clinton can't shake her email controversy.

George it was a day of change and setbacks for both campaigns.

Edward lawrence explains.

Edward donald trump looks to revamp his immigration plan..

But part of it won't change.

"we're gonna build the wall, folks, we're gonna build it."

Edward his campaign manager signaled trump will soften on deporting an estimated 11 million illegal immigrants in this country already.

Trump now says he would separate illegal immigrants into two categories.

The, quote, "bad ones" who would be deported immediately..

And everyone else who would go through the process of existing immigration laws donald trump/ presidential candidate "hillary clinton's plan amounts to total and absolute, total open borders.

Open borders."

Edward meanwhile hillary clinton took time off from campaigning for an appearance on jimmy kimmel.

Presidential candidate "actually, i think that's really good advice."

Edward her campaign is not laughing as another 15,000 clinton emails were released by conservative watchdog judicial watch...emails that were deleted from her server but recovered by the f-b-i tom fitton/ president, judicial watch "some of them were government records, some of them may have been classified.

It raises questions about how these massive deletions of records took place at all" edward they outline how big donors to the clinton foundation got access to clinton when she was secretary of state through her top aide, huma abedin.

Edward lawrence, nbc news, washington.