Top Trenders 082316

We've got a look now at your top stories from overnight.

These are your top trenders ### ((channing)) number 5: the current television rating system is not accurate -- and very little help to parents... that's the conclusion of a new study published in the journal "pediatrics."

The study revealed violence is prevalent across shows, regardless of rating.

Scientists say the problem with violence as portrayed on t-v is it is "trivialized and glamorized"-- and kids have a hard time differentiating it from reality.

Parents are encouraged to watch with their children, and talk about media and risky behaviors whenever possible.

### ((channing)) number 4: a study suggests your instagram pics can possibly tell you if you're depressed.

Researchers andrew reece of harvard university and chris danforth of the university of vermont looked at nearly 44-thousand instagram pictures from volunteers, some who had a history of depression.

They found that people who are depressed posted pictures that were less bright and not as saturated with color.

In other words, pictures that were bluer, grayer and darker.

Depressed people in the study were also found to post more frequently, apply more filters and be more likely to include faces.

Researchers said they only wanted to explore new avenues for early screening for mental illness.

The study has not been formally published or independently reviewed.

### ((channing)) number 3: facebook has launched a new app targeting teens.

It's called lifestage.

The video-only social network is available for download via the apple app store.

Lifestage encourages you to take a video and slap a picture frame-like design on top.

You don't share the videos with friends, like snapchat -- instead, they visit your profile page to view your latest clips.

Users must under 21 to access lifestage.

### ((channing)) number 2: ryan lochte lost two sponsorship deals....just hours after the end of the rio 2016 games.

Ralph lauren and speedo have dropped the u-s olympic swimmer.

Speedo said in a statement it "cannot condone behavior that is counter to the values this brand has long stood for."

Lochte and three teammates said they had been robbed at gunpoint after attending a party at the olympics in brazil... but a few days later it was discovered that the athletes vandalized a gas station.

Lochte has since apologized saying he "over-exaggerated" the story.

### ((channing)) hillary clinton says republicans are taking the presidential campaign "into an alternative universe."

As some of her biggest critics try to raise questions about her health, andrew spencer reports clinton is cracking jokes about it.

### :00-:32 (pre-fonted) "jimmy kimmel live!"/abc :19-:32 hillary clinton presidential candidate 1:03-1:19 donald trump (r) presidential candidate appearing on "jimmy kimmel live!", hillary clinton joked about her health... ( hillary clinton ) "here.

Take my pulse while i'm talking to you."

( jimmy kimmel ) "okay."

( hillary clinton ) "make sure i'm alive."

( jimmy kimmel ) "oh, my god.

There's nothing there."

( hillary clinton ) "there's nothing there.

What can i say?"

...laughing off claims by some of her opponents that she's somehow not well.

( hillary clinton / (d) presidential candidate ) "i don't know why they are saying this.

I think, on the one hand, it's part of the wacky strategy: just say all these crazy things and maybe you can get some people to believe you.

On the other hand, it just absolutely makes no sense."

Meanwhile, clinton continues to be dogged by the controversial e-mail server she used as secretary of state.

A federal judge, monday, gave the state department one month to make a plan to release nearly 15-thousand documents that it received from the f-b-i as part of its investigation into that server.

Clinton's campaign says, "we support those documents being released publicly as well."

Donald trump is now calling for a deeper investigation into foreign donations to the clinton family's charitable foundation.

( donald trump / (r) presidential candidate ) "the amounts involved, the favors done, and the significant numbers of times it was done require an expedited investigation by a special prosecutor --immediately, immediately, immediately."

The call comes as trump postpones the major immigration speech he had scheduled for thursday; his campaign says it's still fine-tuning its immigration policy and the language of the speech -- with no clear plans of when that speech will actually happen.

I'm andrew spencer, reporting