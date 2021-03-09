Announcer: welcome to ozarks marketplace - introducing you to an exciting lineup of products and services offered right here in the ozarks.

Tom: i'm here today with karen from seal - smart.

So aaron, tell me about seal smart.

Erin: seal - smart is a locally owned company that has a one-of-a-kind sealing technique.

And what our promise to you is: you'll never have to seal your deck again.

Tom: never seal your deck again?

Erin: that's right.

Tom: all right, you have to tell me more.

Erin: seal - smart's technicians will come to your home and clean your deck like it's never been cleaned before.

After it's clean we saturate the wood and then we seal it with our proprietary polymer sealant that penetrates the wood and preserves it for good.

The whole process is completed and less than a day.

It's so superior that we guarantee it for 25 years.

Tom: a 25 year guarantee?

Erin: that's right.

Tom: okay, how does it work?

Erin: baking soda has similar alkalinity levels to wood and concrete.

Now watch what happens.

The sealant reacts, fills the pores inside the word or the concrete, and it becomes a solid.

Tom: you're kidding!

Erin: no.

It becomes a solid.

It preserves and protects wood and concrete and we guarantee it for 25 years.

Tom: so seal - smart treats wood or concrete?

Erin: absolutely.

The seal - smart process can protect almost any wood deck, wood privacy fence, concrete patio, driveway, and even masonry.

Tom: so, tell our viewers how to get more information.

Erin: perfect.

So call the number on the screen and schedule your free estimate today.

Tom: seal - smart.

Never seal your deck again.

Give them a call.

