Cleaning Up What Is Left

Grow.

People all over south louisiana are still cleaning up after the deadly floods last week.

But as local 33's tim sproles explains, for those who lost everything, catalogueing what they've lost is an important part of beginning the rebuilding process.

3 we have spoke to a lot of people throughout our coverage of the 2016 floods.we have seen a wide range of emotions come through.people thankful to be alive, people trying to stay positive and hold back tears.others have been angry that this happened to them.but today, things were a bit different.blank faces and tired eyes.every person i spoke with had one thing in common, exhaustion.some have spent every extra they have gutting what is left of their homes.sound popi lost everything, its gone.reginald pierre has been tearing down walls and cleaning up his home for days now.he told me that at the very least he has been putting in 10 hour days to clean up his home.reginald pierre16you got a spray for mold you got to clean up you got to move all your stuff out it's it's it'll get to you like get real frustrated at times because it's so much you know so much you got to do with all of the work, he has done he says he still has a lot more to do.sound pop all of that has to come down in the bathroom.i checked in with derrick watson who i spoke with on friday.he has been working non-stop.today his cousin came out to help him.he says that the best thing you can do is just to keep moving.

Derrick watson8no sense in lying down and cry and it isn't going to do you no good just get to work that's all we can do is work and get it right fighting through the exhaustion, frustration and sadness, coming to terms that they have to start all over again.derrick doesn't know what he going to do.

He doesn't know what is going to happen next, but there is one thing he is sure of.derrick watsonbut we gonna be alright, we gonna be alright.in baton rouge, tim sproles local 33 news.

In response to the