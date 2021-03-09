NAMI Announces Second 'Season' Of 'Dancing With The Stars'

NAMI Sioux Falls announces the second season of Dancing with the Sioux Falls Stars.

Last year, nami of sioux falls held the very first "dancing with the sioux falls stars" competition with even greater success than they expected!

They raised about $30,000 from that single event!

The dance competition is returning this fall with some new celebrity dancers!

Joining us with more from nami is... phyllis arends... and we also have addie graham kramer-- president of the event company!

2016 celebrities rick anderson - frontier bank sarah blakely - kdlt news shawn cable - ksfy news nick luther - sioux falls fire rescue karla santi - blend interactive ashley thompson - avera mckennan foundation nick wendell - south dakota state university participating dance studios date night dance company balleraena dance studio ballroom dance club dance ballroom & studio event details saturday, november 5, 2016 6:00pm the district how to get tickets: go online at dancingwithth esiouxfallsstars.com ticket price: $50 for general admission who does the event benefit: nami sioux falls to further develop their support groups, programing and additional education.

" what will the funds be used for: over 30,000 adults and children in the sioux falls area are living with mental illness.

