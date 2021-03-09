Breakfast Buzz: Sponsors Drop Lochte

((chris)) olympic swimmer ryan lochte -- losing several sponsors -- as the fallout continues after he made up a story of being robbed at gunpoint in rio.

That story tops this morning's breakfast buzz.

((marissa)) speedo announced monday morning that it's ending its sponsorship with lochte.

As part of the decision, it will donate a 50- thousand dollar portion of lochte's fees to the "save the children" charity.

Clothing giant ralph lauren, skin-care firm syneron- candela and japanese mattress maker airweave followed suit and announced they were also dropping lochte.

### ((chris)) president obama is back to work following a family vacation at martha's vineyard -- and today he's headed to louisiana.

Mr. obama is visiting baton rouge to get a first hand look at the damage left behind by severe flooding.

The president is also meeting with local officials to talk about emergency responses and how the federal government can help affected communities begin the rebuilding process.

30 inches of rain and severe flooding over the course of a week left 13 people dead.

((marissa)) congress is demanding answers about the skyrocketing cost of epipens -- the devices that can prevent potentially deadly anaphylactic shock.

Officials say the cost has gone up over 400-percent since 2008.

Now senators are sending letters to mylan -- the maker of epipens -- asking the company to justify the increase.

Congress members say they're concerned parents can't afford the pens for children as they're heading back to school.

Mylan has declined to comment on the price hike -- instead blaming high- deductible health plans that require consumers to pay more out of pocket for many drugs.

((chris)) the current television rating system is not accurate -- and does very little help to parents... that's the conclusion of a new study published in the journal "pediatrics."

The study revealed violence is prevalent across shows, regardless of rating.

Scientists say the problem with violence as portrayed on t-v is it is "trivialized and glamorized"-- and kids have a hard time differentiating it from reality.

Parents are encouraged to watch with their children, and talk about media and risky behaviors whenever possible.

((marissa)) wells fargo is in hot water after the bank charged illegal late fees to some of its student loan borrowers-- and now, it has to pay up.

According to federal investigators, wells fargo charged the late fees to customers who made payments on the last day of their grace period.

As part of a penalty, wells fargo must pay 3-point-6- million-dollars to the consumer financial protection agency.

The bank must also set aside 410- thousand-dollars to refund customers hit with the illegal fees.