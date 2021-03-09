The founders of the Be Brave for Life Foundation join us on Local 44 Morning Brew

Be brave for life foundation is pleased to announce the upcoming initiatives and events to honor riley callen, her story and encourage and support other brave individuals who are diagnosed with brain tumors.

Brave for life wall initiativethe be brave for life foundation will recognize and honor everyday heroes by creating a community around bravery.

When riley's mom was asked what bravery means to her, she said, "bravery is the hand squeeze riley gives me each time before surgery, because she doesn't want me to be afraid."

Riley's bravery continues to inspire people of all ages to confront his or her own challenges with perspective and positivity.

This new initiative will create a place to nominate worthy individuals as brave for life.

All credible nominees will secure a spot for life on the website's brave for life wall.

The be brave for life foundation will spotlight select individuals throughout the year, and, two of them will be awarded a $1,000 grant for the charity of their choice.

Be brave for life encourages joining our effort to honor bravery and support individuals who are diagnosed with brain tumors.

Strength, boldness, and bravery are universal qualities needed to navigate the world around us.

With support we can empower people like riley to continue to inspire us and defy the daily challenges they face.

Together, inspired and empowered, we change our outlook, our mindset and our world.

Second annual hike-a- thon and basket bonanzain 2015, the be brave for life foundation hosted their inaugural hike-a-thon and basket bonanza, raising $105,000 for brain tumor research.

The event brought a small southern