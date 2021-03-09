$1 Pancakes to Benefit Hungry Kids
>> anchor: one day, 1 million pancakes.
All to help feed hungry kids across the nation.
>> anchor: i-hop fighting hunger offering pancakes for $1.
Brodie hart is live on short stack sale.
Hi brodie.
>> reporter: tessa, jon, good morning.
A million pancakes should not be tough.
I-hop sold 700 million every year.
And today is especially different because pancakes go to benefit no kid hunger.
Helps to end childhood hunger.
Pancakes here.
We have had a few.
You see the fox 24 pancake right there.
Trying to get a million today.
100 percent of the proceeds from short stack sold today will to go ending child hunger.
One dollar short stacks all day today.
That starts.
Now starts at 7:00 to 7 p.m.
I am here with david lucas.
Manager of the i-hop on james island.
How are you.
>> doing g how are you?
>> reporter: good.
Thank you for joining us.
A million pancakes.
How many do you have to sell here to contribute?
>> here we are hoping to do 50 short -- 1500.
>> reporter: not a bad number.
Does that concern you at all giving away short stacks for $1.
Will it affect the bottom line?
>> not at all.
Special day.
All about giving away.
Asking the community join us.
Help us to achieve the goal.
>> reporter: asking the community to join you.
So one way that you are pressing into this goal.
It is part of something bigger next month or so, right?
>> absolutely.
Going all the way to the end of september.
We are asking everyone to come and help us.
Today is a big day.
One dollar for short stack.
You know if you have a buck come see us.
>> reporter: appreciate it.
>> no problem.
>> reporter: all right.
Having fun but in all seriousness there are about one in six kids in u.s. that go hungry.
16 million every year.
And this is a really cool things to try to end child hunger.
So $1 short stacks from now until 7:00 p.m.
Come get them.
And donate to that cause on i-hop website.
Reporting live on james island.
Brodie hart fox 24.
>> anchor: breakfast for dinner tonight too.
>> anchor: