$1 Pancakes to Benefit Hungry Kids

iHop is fighting childhood hunger today by offering pancakes for just $1.

>> anchor: one day, 1 million pancakes.

All to help feed hungry kids across the nation.

>> anchor: i-hop fighting hunger offering pancakes for $1.

Brodie hart is live on short stack sale.

Hi brodie.

>> reporter: tessa, jon, good morning.

A million pancakes should not be tough.

I-hop sold 700 million every year.

And today is especially different because pancakes go to benefit no kid hunger.

Helps to end childhood hunger.

Pancakes here.

We have had a few.

You see the fox 24 pancake right there.

Trying to get a million today.

100 percent of the proceeds from short stack sold today will to go ending child hunger.

One dollar short stacks all day today.

That starts.

Now starts at 7:00 to 7 p.m.

I am here with david lucas.

Manager of the i-hop on james island.

How are you.

>> doing g how are you?

>> reporter: good.

Thank you for joining us.

A million pancakes.

How many do you have to sell here to contribute?

>> here we are hoping to do 50 short -- 1500.

>> reporter: not a bad number.

Does that concern you at all giving away short stacks for $1.

Will it affect the bottom line?

>> not at all.

Special day.

All about giving away.

Asking the community join us.

Help us to achieve the goal.

>> reporter: asking the community to join you.

So one way that you are pressing into this goal.

It is part of something bigger next month or so, right?

>> absolutely.

Going all the way to the end of september.

We are asking everyone to come and help us.

Today is a big day.

One dollar for short stack.

You know if you have a buck come see us.

>> reporter: appreciate it.

>> no problem.

>> reporter: all right.

Having fun but in all seriousness there are about one in six kids in u.s. that go hungry.

16 million every year.

And this is a really cool things to try to end child hunger.

So $1 short stacks from now until 7:00 p.m.

Come get them.

And donate to that cause on i-hop website.

Reporting live on james island.

Brodie hart fox 24.

>> anchor: breakfast for dinner tonight too.

