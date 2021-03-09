How Many Sponsors Have Pulled Away From Ryan Lochte?

Ryan lochte, let's talk about him for a second.

Lost respect in rio at the summer games.

>> and money.

>> and now, brian, losing money today.

We have the list of how many sponsorships have pulled away from the swimmer after everything he's talked about and gone through over the last several days.

He's done a lot of interviews.

He sat down with matt lauer, with abc.

He's trying to rehabilitate his image but apparently it is not working.

Speedo has pulled out, ralph lauren, air weave and siren can del blanca a laser hair removal system which he was a spokesperson for.

>> he has to get rid of that hair hen you are a swimmer.

>> all of them pulled out.

All of them releasing statements.

Espn is estimating he will lose from those four sponsors about a million dollars.

Each company, including speedo, they have had a partnership with him for ten years and they said this, while we have enjoyed a winning relationship with lochte for over a decade, he is an important member of the speedo team, we cannot condone his behavior that is counter to the values our brand has long stood for.

You knew this would happen.

>> can i ask the question.

I'm a little bit out of the loop.

But what ended up actually happening, do we know.

>> a little bit.

We got some more details about it i don't know how much you have caught up since then, but apparently there was a poster he ripped off.

He didn't break a bathroom.

So there was a security guard at the gas station, that they all went to.

There was some kind of argument they got into about using the bathroom.

And so he ripped off a poster.

And then that turned into breaking down a door, holding him at gunpoint.

A lot of those details and facts aren't quite clear that got a little exaggerated.

And that exaggerate -- exaggeration that he bragged about on the air live is really what got him in trouble.

>> no one tried to take their medals.

>> no one tried to take their medals.

>> so vandalism that he wasn't honest about.

And now is saying i should have been.

And i shouldn't have evident will the country and left the other swimmers to take the fall.

The question is, is it too late.

Is sorry enough at this point.

Media experts say he has to move forward with total honesty and humbleness and that the american public loves to forgive.

We love a good forgiveness story.

We'll see if that happens for ryan lochte.

He has had controversy surrounding him in the past.

Michael phelps rehabilitated his image and came back very strong this year.

The question is can ryan lochte do the same thing.

Probably more interviews ahead.

>> i wonder if he has someone that says okay, how do we do this.

Let's work on this.

>> i'm sure he has.

>> lance armstrong, tiger wood, all of them had to go through this process of rehabilitating.

>> did lance armstrong rehabilitate.

>> did tiger, did tiger totally rehabilitate his image.

These are different scandals, different things they went through.

But ryan lochte, one of those guys that not many people are happy about that came from the summer games.

>> the difference between him and michael phelps, is michael phelps, won, you know what i mean.

Winning is the great elixir-- elixir.

That whole time years ago when phelps, the whole marijuana thing comes out, he wins again, all of a sudden he is the darling.

It's all under the bridge.

>> it is forgotten.

>> if lochte wins, he can probably win this too.

>> back in the pool.

Get back in the pool and win and you will be fine.