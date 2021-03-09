Bridge Street: Planning for Retirement 8.23.16

Chip Coughlin from Retirement Income Analysts discusses some common roadblocks when planning and strategizing for retirement.

>> sistina: we all know we should be prepare for retirement but sometimes there are roadblocks we find ourselves in when we're planning or strategizing for that time.

Chip caughlin joins us, chip you're going to run down some common roadblocks.

Let's start with those.

Common roadblocks.

>> good morning, thanks for having me.

>> sistina: five main roadblocks people encounter.

>> first time, they don't define how they wish to live in their retirement years, they really have to plan, you have to plan for the lifestyle you want to have.

Number 2, don't set financial goals to achieve your lifestyle goals, you got to plan early and often.

3, invest early in life on a regular basis.

You got to get in get the pension plan going, 401(k), 403 (b).

The system you have in place depends on how well you have invested over the years and compound interest.

>> sistina: you can't wait for something to happen.

>> you end up waiting forever and it never happens.

Four, don't allocate your assets properly.

90% equities, 10% bonds, about to retire.

They took too much risk in the latter part of the retirement.

What we try avoid is poor returns right before you retire.

It can have a negative effect on your retirement.

>> sistina: you can coach people not to make those choices, that's where you come into play.

>> to ensure your gains.

>> sistina: and finally?

>> they don't take advantage of your employer benefit plans.

>> sistina: what do you mean?

>> 401(k), 403 (k), reducing your taxable income so you pay less taxes.

That's a good thing.

You can put in once you get in over 50 you can put an additional $5,000 in those plans.

>> sistina: are you saying they don't take advantage?

>> they don't invest in it.

It lowers your taxable income, the money grows without tax.

My daughters are 25, 27, 30, and they are killing it in their 401(k)s.

>> sistina: we get the annual reminder from my father-in-law, he'll say hey, check in on that.

>> with my girls, we do it four times a year, the financial meeting four times a year and that's when it comes out.

>> sistina: it matters.

>> it surely does.

>> sistina: four strategies how can you get out of it.

>> number 1, take a financial inventory, we call it the net worth, see wh where you are, wht your budget looks like.

Spending is a learned behavior, you have to change it.

If you are spending too much and saving too little you have to change it.

It takes hard work diligence and stick to it.

Have your priorities in order.

>> sistina: all right.

>> manage credit wisely.

>> sistina: one credit card, you should say.

>> credit cards should be convenience cards.

Don't pay interest every month.

Pay it off every month and don't git in the hole.

>> sistina: and number 3 and 4.

>> invest early on a regular basis.

We talked about that earlier today, get in stay in and invest along the way and increase your deposit every so often.

Maybe every three months, every six months.

Put a little bit more in.

Ease yourself into the plan but be in the plan.

>> sistina: finally use tax laws to your advantage.

>> i talked about this, putting money in your 401(k) (k) reduces your taxable income.

Putting money in your ira reduces your taxable income.

If you don't have a plan you arrive by accident.

Okay?

It's very unnerving whether people come in to me and they say i've got this much money what can i do?

And i say this is how you're going to live.

It's very difficult.

If you look at life expectancies, you have to learn how to live.

