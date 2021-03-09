'Good Stuff Pet Truck' comes to Fresno

A pet truck is cruising across the country making a paw print in Fresno.

If you love food trucks... what do you think about a pet truck?

Jessica the "good stuff pet truck" rolls through fresno today... offering free tips from a local dog trainer and dog treats.

George teresa sardina is live at the central california s-p- c-a with event details.

A custom truck made just for dogs, the good stuff pet truck is stopping in cities across america this summer to help educate pet owners about using positive reinforcement dog training to ensure their animals enjoy deliciously balanced lives.

Pet parents who stop by the good stuff pet truck may participate in free dog-training demos and q&a sessions with a dog trainer.

What: free dog training demonstrations, dog treats and more when: tuesday, august 16, 2016, from 4 to 7 p.m.

Tuesday, august 23, 2016, from 4 to 7 p.m.

A custom truck made just for dogs, the good stuff pet truck is stopping in cities across america this summer to help educate pet owners about using positive reinforcement dog training to ensure their animals enjoy deliciously balanced lives.

Pet parents who stop by the good stuff pet truck may participate in free dog-training demos and q&a sessions with a dog trainer.

What: free dog training demonstrations, dog treats and more when: tuesday, august 16, 2016, from 4 to 7 p.m.

Tuesday, august 23, 2016, from 4 to 7 p.m.

Www.goodstuffpettruck.com and