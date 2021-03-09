Back to School & Allergy Symptoms

Sneezing, congestion, and coughing aren't just hallmark signs of a winter cold, they can hit you even in the heat of summer.

Infection preventionist, bridget redlich, says when the symptoms do come on -- it can be easy to confuse them for allergies instead of an upper respiratory infection.

But if it is an infection -- you'll see and feel a change in how severe the symptoms are.

She adds that upper respiratory infections -- both viral and bacterial -- can spread easily from sick people -- so good hygiene will help keep you and your family well.

