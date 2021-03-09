What's Cooking: The perfect breakfast

Sandra is whipping up the perfect breakfast for the back-to-school days

Sandra.today, sandra is helping get the kids out the door, with the proper nutrition.

Nutrition.good morning... morning... did you know there are some foods that are actually good for your brain?

That's right...eggs, oatmeal, berries, nuts, and flax or chia seeds all 3 contain antioxidants or other natural compounds that help with memory or the cognitive development of the growing brain.

So as we begin the school year, let's get our kids off on the right track and include some of these foods in their diets.breakfast is an important meal of the day...but it does not have to be a time consuming.

Eggs don't take much time to make, or you can make hard cooked eggs for the week and keep them refrigerated....in the morning, a simple crack, peel the shell, and you have a delicious high protein source.

And instead of purchasing 3 breakfast bars that are often high in sugar, you can make a batch yourself, using all of these foods that are good brain foods.simply combine 2 cups of oats with 1 1/2 cups rice krispies, 1/4 cup shredded coconut, 1/4 cup chopped almonds, 1 tablespoons chia seeds or flax seeds and 1/4 teaspoon salt.in a small microwave safe bowl, heat 1/2 cup peanut butter and 1/2 cup honey for about 1/2 minute to 1 minute or until hot and melted.

Add 1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla and stir.add this honey mixture to the oatmeal mixture and blend until well coated.stir in 1 cup dried blueberries or any dried fruit.

Press this into a 13 x 9 inch pan that has been lined with wax paper or parchment paper.

This will go into the freezer and we will topping when we come back.

