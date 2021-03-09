TheatreSquared Low Cost Tickets

Theatre squared is getting a grant from the walmart foundation -- letting them offer free and low-cost tickets for every performance in their upcoming season.

The lights up for access program -- is designed to help low-income families attend shows.

The only limit on the tickets is availability.

There are no blackout dates and tickets can be puchased for every section in the theatre.

Families who qualify for snap assistance can show their ebt card once to quailfy.

Non-profits who service low income community members can get tickets to distribute and school-age students under 30 -- qualify for tickets under 30 dollars.

