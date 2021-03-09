Melania threatens lawsuit - Isis billboard - Dog re-elected

C1 3 talkers.

Melania trump is threatening to sue several news outlets.

The wife of the republican presidential nominee claims the news organizations made false and defamatory statements about her supposedly having been an 'escort' in the 19- 90's.

The papers report that a new york modeling agency... that once represented melania trump -- also once operated as an escort agency for wealthy clients.

Trump's attorney... who also represented hulk hogan in his gawker defamation suit... says he wants the news outlets to issue a correction or retraction.

A billboard in phoeniz is getting a lot of attention.

A group of muslims had it put up along the interstate.

They say it's meant to show that the terrorist group isis actually goes against islam.

The group says they want people to know that islam means peace -- and they hope the sign starts conversations.

The billboard first popped up in chicago-- and the group responsible hopes more will turn up in cities around the u-s.

Hitting a grand slam is what all baseball players dream of.

but for brandon thomas.... that dream-come-true was not entirely sweet.

That's because his homerun broke the window of a toyota tundra belonging to... you guessed it... him.

Thomas says the only nice thing about the windshield repair bill is it will remind him of his big hit.

a small town in minnesota just re- elected its mayor.

not exactly big news... until you see who the mayor it.

It's a nine-year-old great pyrenees named duke.

Duke was first elected to be mayor three years ago with a write-in vote.

But it looks like the town's residents are pretty pleased with duke's leadership... because he didn't have any challengers this time around.

