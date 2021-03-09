JOE FRUGAL: $1 Short Stack Day at IHOP

Hour.

One other online item to make you aware off this morning... today's joe frugal deal.

Drop by a nearby i-hop restaurant and get a short stack of buttermilk pancakes for just $1.

For every $1 short stack purchased, i-hop will donate that $1 to no kid hungry.

Offer valid from 7am to 7pm today only.

Links to more info can be found on our facebook page, my blog, and on twitter @joefrugaltv.