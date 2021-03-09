Belk giving free mammograms to women over 40

The mobile screening center provides screenings to women who have not had a mammogram in the last 12 months.

Hometown health belk has partnered with charlotte radiology to offer free mammograms to women over 40.

They say it's something vital for all women.

Bonnie beamguard/ mammography tech "it's proven that mammograms save lives.

The best way to do that is early breast cancer detection."

The belkgives on the go mobile center will be in roanoke thursday and friday and in christiansburg on saturday.

For information on how to sign up, you can go to our website wdbj7 dot com.

