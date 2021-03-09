Police charge man with robbing Dee's Cigar Store

Erie police have charged a man with robbing dee's cigar store.

Store.police say 20-year-old nahmar green entered the store wearing a "scream" movie mask last wednesday, pointed a gun at the store owner and demanded cash.police say green then fled the store on foot, when the owner pursued green and shot at him with his own handgun.green was not hit by the gunfire.his charges include robbery, theft, and terroristic threats.he is also changed with attempting to rob dee's cigar the day prior to the actual robbery.green sits in erie county prison on 50- thousand