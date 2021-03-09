Police investigating whether stabbing inspired by ISIS

The Roanoke County Police Department says they do not believe the attack was an attempted beheading.

Connections to isis two people stabbed in roanoke county and now the f-b-i is looking into a possible link to terrorism following that stabbing at an apartment complex saturday night.

Wasil farooqui is being held without bond tonight after officers say he hurt two people he did not know.

We have a team of reporters working to gather more information right now, we being with wdbj7's joe dashiell who is live at the roanoke county public safety center, where he spoke with the assistant chief this afternoon.

Joe, are police offering any new information?

Jean, we're getting a bit more detail about the attack that happened shortly before eight saturday night.

A man and a woman who had recently moved into the pines apartment complex were walking back to their building from the pool when the attack started.

Both were cut repeatedly, and at one point police say the suspect was yelling "allah akbar."

What was the connection between the suspect and the victims?

Assistant chief chuck mason/roanoke county police department: there was none that we can tell.

It appears to be entirely random as far as these folks being selected.

We're not aware of any connection whatsoever.

Cbs news is reporting that earlier this year farooqui travelled to germany and turkey in what might have been an attempt to join isis, but for some reason he returned to the u.s. federal agents are reportedly studying his communication devices, and monitoring isis social media accounts for any mention of the stabbing.

Jean, some news reports have referred to the attack as an attempted beheading.

Roanoke county police say they do not believe that's true.

We also talked to a woman who lives at the pines.

