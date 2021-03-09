Skip to main content
KRGV's Valley Relief Fund Receives Big Boost

Credit: KRGV
A local organization donated $5,000.

We're also collecting monetary donations for the victims in baton rouge and other parts of louisiana.

Our valley relief fund got a big boost today from the mcallen north rotary club.

We reveived a 25 hundred dollar contribution to my club...our club for non parishibles for the victims in louisiana.

We then decided to match that contriubtion for the channel 5 initiative hence the 5 thousand dollar donation that 5-thousand dollar check puts the mcallen north rotary club on our leading givers list.

People who donate 5-thousand dollars or more will be recognized and placed on the list.

The mcallen north rotary club joins attorney michael m.

Guerra and navy/army community credit union on the list.

Information on how to donate is available online at

