Skip to main content
Global Edition
Tuesday, March 9, 2021

Ole Miss Kidney

Credit: WCBI
Duration: 0 shares 1 views
Ole Miss Kidney
Ole Miss Kidney

Two north Mississippi women not only share their love for Ole Miss, they also share a kidney.

Women not only share their love for ole miss - they also share a kidney.

Charlotte pegues and leslie banahan work together at the university.

When banahan learned her friend needed a new kidney after pegues' started to fail, she knew she had to help.

When she shared with us - this group of friends - that she had to go on dialysis, it just broke my heart.

And i was trying to think, 'what can i do?'.... i don't think i can rey articulate and express to you just how much it means to me that someone who's not a blood relative, thought enough of me to do such a thing.

The transplant surgery was done at university of mississippi medical center in jackson.

Banahan came back to work 10 weeks after the surgery.

Pegues will return soon.

Stinger

You might like