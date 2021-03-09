Ole Miss Kidney

Two north Mississippi women not only share their love for Ole Miss, they also share a kidney.

Charlotte pegues and leslie banahan work together at the university.

When banahan learned her friend needed a new kidney after pegues' started to fail, she knew she had to help.

When she shared with us - this group of friends - that she had to go on dialysis, it just broke my heart.

And i was trying to think, 'what can i do?'.... i don't think i can rey articulate and express to you just how much it means to me that someone who's not a blood relative, thought enough of me to do such a thing.

The transplant surgery was done at university of mississippi medical center in jackson.

Banahan came back to work 10 weeks after the surgery.

Pegues will return soon.

