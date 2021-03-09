Milledgeville Police Department introduce Specialized Patrol

The Milledgeville Police Department is introducing a six-person Specialized Patrol Unit to educate and interact with the community.

The milledgeville police department is making a new outreach team.

41nbc's michael warrick talked with the new patrol unit that is using one-on-one interaction to encourage children to become model citizens.

:00-:06 :08-:16 :37-:43 :49-:55 1:35-1:38 the new specialized patrol unit within the milledgeville police department is working for the community -- : "we're gonna be teachin about bullying, gangs, about drugs, about self esteem about peer pressure about how to stay safe and make safe, healthy choices."

Lieutenant reenae gray heads up the unit.

: "we are citizens just lik them, yes we wear a badge and yes we're going to enforce the law.

But we have lives just like them.

The 6-person team will take local youth fishing, golfing and bowling.

And that's just a few of the programs. : "what this does and wha this unit does and what it brings to this city is a chance for people in the community to see us as people and not just a uniform."

"at the end of the day you hop to change one person's life and show that law enforcement is here to help, not hurt."

The specialized patro unit does go out on patrol in high crime areas - they also enforce traffic and work in schools.

: "is where the have tha one-on-one time with them."

Lieutenant gray got her passion for service from her parents - she said they'd be proud of the 15 programs she leads..

The majority of which are designed to help youth.

"they do as they see, they spea as they here.

So if they're in a negative or non positive environment then that's the product you're gonna have.

But the way you change that is you surround theme with people that care, people that want to make a difference."

What better people than the police department.

In milledgeville, michael warrick - 41nbc news.

A full list of programs and classes the specialized patrol unit offers, can