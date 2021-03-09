Doctors say to stick to the flu shot

((maureen ots)) taking a closer look now -- at the coming flu season.

If you're lining up for the flu vaccine, the c-d-c says you should skip the nasal spray----and get the shot instead.

John treanor is an infectious disease expert at u of r.he agrees with the cdc.the nasal spray that fights against the flu--has lost its punch.((sot)) "why it now seems to have lost its protection is really a mystery and it's something a lot of people including us are trying to look at."as a result-- the cdc is recommending the flu shot-- not the spray this year.

According to him -- the cdc monitors whether flu vaccines work by taking information submitted by doctors around the country.

When patients seek help for the flu they look closely at two groups patients who got the vaccine via a nasal spray and patients who got the shot..

((sot))"now when they did that kind of analysis asking whether someone got flu mist it didn't make it seem like anyone with flu mist has gotten any protection."treanor says there isn't an answer as to why the spray isn't as effective-but they're looking into it.((sot))"one of the things we're doing is looking to see whether or not flu mist when it's used to prevent some of the most distant strains of flu like the kinds that cause pandemics bird flu and swine flu whether flu mist can provide protection against those viruses."mom jacqueline williams gets her son a flu shot every year.and says it's not always easy administering the shot to a six year old.

So the nasal spray was a better option.((sot))"we have to actually hold him down you know for any time of shot not just for the flu shot we have to actually hold him."((sot)) "the fact that many children would prefer to get the nasal spray is an issue everyone recognizes and that's what made the decision to not recommend the spray this year so difficult."

