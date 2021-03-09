Mini Sugar Pies in CI Kitchen
>> heather: cooking with kids today in the ci kitchen and guest chef addie collins is joining us and we were debating if this was healthy.
There is fruit.
>> yeah.
Fruit and cinnamon.
>> heather: the homework thing yeah or nay?
>> yeah.
>> heather: how long have you been cooking and baking?
>> five years.
I always like to help my mom with dinners so she has taught me a lot.
>> matt: if you've been doing it for that long you must really like it.
It's creative.
>> yeah.
>> heather: and you created this recipe yourself.
>> yes.
I started watching cooking shows so one of our favorites is chopped so my mom set out some stuff.
Peaches and cayenne and jam and stuff like that so i -- and i just made this up.
Put it in the oven.
And it came out great.
>> matt: inspiring.
>> heather: and it turned out well.
This is a addie collins original.
So how do we get starred?
>> i preheated my oven to 350 and then i want to roll out my dough.
This is plain sugar cookie dough.
I have this in the freezer and so this is baked a lot.
This is homemade dow.
>> heather: mine would be coming from the dough boy.
>> heather: you could do that if you wanted to but she wants to put her own muscle in it which is cool.
>> heather: and we've got peaches.
So do we need to do anything else?
>> it doesn't look big enough for a pie though.
>> these are the bowls that i'm using.
>> heather: like a personal pie.
No fighting over dessert.
>> heather: i'm not sharing over here.
That is for sure.
So we put it in the bowl.
>> actually going to start the filling.
>> heather: we've got peaches and this is amaretto.
Peach jam.
I've never heard of that before.
>> my of mom's friend made it actually sarah dion and she sells it.
So go ahead and get it.
>> heather: is she at the farmer's market?
>> no.
At her husband.
>> matt: i'll show off the label.
>> heather: it smells amazing.
>> matt: the peach of jam and cinnamon sugar and that smells great.
>> heather: the cinnamon.
>> i usually do about a half of a teaspoon.
>> matt: do you experiment a lot?
>> yeah.
>> matt: so could you go with morrison moon.
>> i could but sugar cookie dough so i don't want to put too much in there.