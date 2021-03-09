Mini Sugar Pies in CI Kitchen

Addie Collins joins us to make a kid approved mini pie.

>> heather: keep your forks because the best is yet to come.

>> heather: cooking with kids today in the ci kitchen and guest chef addie collins is joining us and we were debating if this was healthy.

There is fruit.

>> yeah.

Fruit and cinnamon.

>> heather: the homework thing yeah or nay?

>> yeah.

>> heather: how long have you been cooking and baking?

>> five years.

I always like to help my mom with dinners so she has taught me a lot.

>> matt: if you've been doing it for that long you must really like it.

It's creative.

>> yeah.

>> heather: and you created this recipe yourself.

>> yes.

I started watching cooking shows so one of our favorites is chopped so my mom set out some stuff.

Peaches and cayenne and jam and stuff like that so i -- and i just made this up.

Put it in the oven.

And it came out great.

>> matt: inspiring.

>> heather: and it turned out well.

This is a addie collins original.

So how do we get starred?

>> i preheated my oven to 350 and then i want to roll out my dough.

This is plain sugar cookie dough.

I have this in the freezer and so this is baked a lot.

This is homemade dow.

>> heather: mine would be coming from the dough boy.

>> heather: you could do that if you wanted to but she wants to put her own muscle in it which is cool.

>> heather: and we've got peaches.

So do we need to do anything else?

>> it doesn't look big enough for a pie though.

>> these are the bowls that i'm using.

>> heather: like a personal pie.

No fighting over dessert.

>> heather: i'm not sharing over here.

That is for sure.

So we put it in the bowl.

>> actually going to start the filling.

>> heather: we've got peaches and this is amaretto.

Peach jam.

I've never heard of that before.

>> my of mom's friend made it actually sarah dion and she sells it.

So go ahead and get it.

>> heather: is she at the farmer's market?

>> no.

At her husband.

>> matt: i'll show off the label.

>> heather: it smells amazing.

>> matt: the peach of jam and cinnamon sugar and that smells great.

>> heather: the cinnamon.

>> i usually do about a half of a teaspoon.

>> matt: do you experiment a lot?

>> yeah.

>> matt: so could you go with morrison moon.

>> i could but sugar cookie dough so i don't want to put too much in there.