082316 Theatre Talk:Central High School's Play 'Two Rooms'

Actor Josh Vetter and stage manager Bella Figueroa tells us about Central High School Theatre's upcoming production of "Two Rooms."

Segment of save or.

Hello and welcome back.

I'm joined here about a couple central high students.

Have you both been in theater before?

>> yes, i've been doing it since 8th grade.

>> exciting to start the year with a brand-new play.

>> i play michael and he is, we are the focal point.

It's about our relationship and the struggles we go through being taken hostage.

>> it's r is it a comedy or drama?

>> drama.

>> i'm the strange manager for the show.

>> it's been very different from the usual shows.

Different ideas.

It's been very fun.

>> give everybody a quick summary.

>> so basically the show is about michael and being taken hostage.

And how they deal with it and the trials and trig tribulations that they go through.

>> how did this begin?

>> they told us about it at the end of the school year and everyone had to memorize the lines over the summer.

It was different because usually you rehearse during school.

>> it's fun to spend the summer with your friends.

I'm sure you love being a part of the theater.

What's been your favorite moment?

>> mine has been -- it's a very raw show, a black box show.

Very small stage and the audience is right on the stage.

That's my favorite part, being able to interact i and do a show like that.

>> you can catch two rooms august 25thth-27th.

You can bring in canned foods to donate and get in.

Thank