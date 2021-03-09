Southaven Standoff Ends With Tear Gas, Suspect Arrest

Christopher Hudgens, 36, has been charged with kidnapping and aggravated assault.

Gunfire rang out at a barricade situation in a neighborhood in Southaven, Mississippi.

New information ... in a police standoff ... that lasted for hours last night in southaven!

According to southaven police ... christopher hudgens ... is charged with kidnapping and aggravated assault.

Last night ... neighbors described the incident as a domestic dispute.

They said ... police swat teams and canine units ... surrounded the house on kacky brook cove.

A woman was taken out of the house ... around 6- thirty yesterday evening.

Hudgens is currently at regional one.

He will be extradited back to mississippi.

No bond is