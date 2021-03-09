Apping and Driving

Quickly becoming america's leading epidemic-- statistics show it injured 330 thousand people last year and killed eleven teenagers every day in 2015.

(kayla) school is out and the traffic among these high school teens is bumper to bumper.

According to students against destructive decisions, teen crashes spike around september as students head back to school and happen more often during hours when school begins and lets out.

Police say smartphones are a big problem.

(c.j.

Beck, west monroe police) "when people use their phones, they're not paying attention to the road, and so just few seconds that they take their eyes off the road... anything can happen."

: according to the national safety council about 27 percent of teens still admit to texting and driving, but every 2 out of 3 teens admits to using social media and driving.

So we took a test ride through a west monroe police driving course with sergeant c.j.

Beck.

-- while using the snapchat app.

Failing to make it through without knocking over several cones.

Then, we traveled over to west monroe high school to get the students opinion-- asking do you text more or use more apps while behind the wheel.

Their answer matched national statistics.

(hollin winters, senior) "snapchat, instagram, twitter, facebook) (raylon miller, senior) "snapchat, instagram, i get on pandora a lot too."

(sawyer passman, senior) ""snapchat, instagram, twitter, facebook" (hollin winters, senior) "it definitely takes your eyes off the road for longer than a text message does.

You have to open it, click to respond instead of a text it's just right there on the screen."

(sawyer passman, senior) "you know i'll take a snap every now and then while i'm driving down the road, and i mean , just not conscious of it."

But assistant principal dan lane says, the school is implementing programs like the "2 hands on the wheel, 2 eyes on the road" campaign-- to keep the students safe.

(dan lane, assistant principal west monroe high school) "each year we have an emphasis on texting and driving, we partnered with state farm the last couple of years about no texting and driving."

And some students are taking pro- active measures-- to minimize the distraction.

(dokira williams, senior) ":put it in your console, put it in your glove department, put it as far away as possible."

(kayla) the maximum fine for new drivers who violate the cell phone law is 175 dollars ... a second offense could carry a fine of up to 500 dollars.

And beck gave us an intersteing statistic --- saying west monroe police get many calls about suspected drunk drivers on the road -- that end up being people on their cell phones.

