Police: drug arrests in Lebanon down 20%

Battle against drugs.

Laclede county deputies busted a million-dollar marijuana operation last month arresting two men.

Tonight there's more news.

Kspr's stephanie garland reports on lebanon's drop in drug arrests.

Jerry, lebanon police told us today that drug arrests are down by 20- percent.

Now it's something that students here at lebanon high school say they're very proud of and think that their program positive choices might effect.

"i would've done drugs, would've drank every night, and i would've probably gotten arrested."

Senior beth sandaval is thanking this group called "positiv choices" for helping her chang her life.

She and others are now working quick nats working to fight lebanon's drug problem .

One student at a time.

"i joined the progra because i thought i needed to change my life."

And fight this "feeling that there's no hop for them."

"i think lebanon is like a lo of small communities it has a light side and a dark side.

We certainly have drugs and drug related crime."

"there's a lot of individua children here who are being raised by their grandparents because their parents are in prison due to drug related activity."

And th students say it is good drug arrests are down 20- percent.

"i'm astonished that it droppe 20%.

I never expected it to be that big."

Police are a littl more hesitant.

"it's hard to tell if whether o not that is due to less drugs in our area or whether or not we're unable to catch the drug traffickers in our area."

Bu agree "if there's less drug arrests i our community then we are able to focus on other investigations" "keep doing what you're doin because it's made a huge impact."

It may not happen overnight, but both the students we talked to and those volunteering with the program believe that the positive choices that are made here today will have an impact on the future.

