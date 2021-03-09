Comfort Inn Grand Chute

An eight-year-old boy is at children's hospital in milwaukee - after nearly drowning in a hotel pool in grand chute.

((erin)) that boy has since been airlifted to children's hospital in milwaukee..

Local five's kendra sommer met with the hero who... possibly saved the boy's life "...one gentleman i was eating dinner with in the pool area indicated something was going on.."

Randy amyleigh was staying at the comfort inn in grand chute for work--when he found an 8 year old boy laying on the pool deck unconscious.

"..immediately started cpr getting the water of him it was horrific ..."

Randy immediately started using his knowledge from his eagle scout days and applied cpr.

".randy you could tell he lost his pulse--soon enough we got his pulse back...."

".that went on for about 20 minutes and then the police showed up keeping it local in grand chute kendra sommer local five news.