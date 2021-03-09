Little League Glory - Corning Native Remembers 1949 LLWS

In 1949, surviving member Merland Kliburn reflects on the epic journey.

As Maine-Endwell continues its rise in the series, a local team years ago made it to Williamsport.

(18 SPORTS) - The Little League World Series is taking over baseball.

The little league world series is taking over the baseball world.

The craze of maine-endwell is at an all-time high as they play tomorrow night at 7:30 in the winner's bracket.

Long before that...one team from corning placed 4th in the nation in williamsport in 1949.

And for one player it was the moment of a lifetime.

Basically, that's all we did is play ball.

We didn't have any i-phones to play with at the time.

We played catch a lot.

67 years is a long time for a memory.

But not when you've accomplished something great.

In 1949, corning little league made it to the little league world series in williamsport.

It's the last time a twin tiers am made it tha i remember a lot of friendships, same ball team.

Playing together, fooling around together.

Merland "chub" kilburn, is one of the only living playerss left on the team.

Although, he didn't play in the series.

12-year-olds you get to fooling around, i banged my thumb against the dresser.

And it swelled up like that, i couldn't even hang on to a ball.

But what kilburn, did do was cheer on his team.

After losing to eventual champion new jersey, corning placed 4th in the series.

Now, at 79 years old, the bond with his teammates will last in fact, a lot of guys have passed away.

If we were to meet up.tears, we'd be real good friends.

And through the game, 19 blessed corning.

1949 blessed a brotherhood.

I'm real proud of it, we had some real good times.

This big game of the little league world series.

Thank you so much...to chub.

Corning also made the series in 1948...18 sports has already heard from another surviving member of the the team back then.

We're hoping