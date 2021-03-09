Getting into the 'mindset' of the modern college student

Around this time every year students across the country are gearing up for their freshman year of college and every year a school in Wisconsin releases its "Mindset List" which takes a look at what these students haven't had to live without and some of the things on the list might surprise you

3 rob, the mindset list includes things like for these students....ebay has always been around.and these students typically ignore emails and answer texts.

We spoke with a few students here at desales university to gauge their reaction to "the list."

>>reporterbeloit college's mindset list pointed out that since many of the freshman students arrived on the planet.they've never had to watch or listen to programs at a scheduled time...spongebob squarepants has always lived at bikini bottom....."i mean yeah that is what the show is about."and a bush and a clinton have always campaigned for something big.

"yes" >>reporterso what do students at desales think about some of these claims..... we took the list to them to find out.

>>reporter "for friends it is just like texting, really that is it."

"teachers they would send emails or they would call your directly."teachers might want to send emails instead of text....these students say...texting is preferred."i feel like older people check email more than we do i guess."

"i've been emailing a lot of teachers and i thought it would just be a lot easier if i could just text them."

>>reporterand then we got some other interesting insights.... a majority here have never used a phone booth....."nor have i ever used a phone book just go on the internet and look it up.">>reporteror licked a stamp..."i've never licked a stamp...just peel the thing on the back.">>>reporter we even heard about some teachers mistaking cleanliness for something else...."she thought i was sticking my phone in my armpit and she ran over and stole it from me it was actually my deodorant.">>reporterwe learned if you want a quick answer...text.if you want to create an event it's social media....the way of the future for education....some here say online courses..."sure you're losing that lecture style and that paper feel but that is kind of the way that society is moving."

