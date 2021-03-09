Amazing Progress for First Child With Double Hand Transplant

One year after receiving a double hand transplant, 9-year-old Zion Harvey is -- to steal an old baseball metaphor -- batting a thousand.
WAGM THIS MORNING 08.23.16
WAGM THIS MORNING 08.23.16
One year after receiving a double hand transplant, 9-year-old Zion Harvey is -- to steal an old baseball metaphor -- batting a thousand.
Jennifer it's been a little more than a year since surgeons performed the ****first double hand transplant on a child.
David zion harvey can now wiggle his fingers and throw a football.
Brook silva-braga is at the children's hospital of philadelphia where harvey had his surgery last summer.
It's been a busy year for nine year old zion harvey and his mom pattie ray as they both adjust to their new life - with his new hands.
(sot: pattie ray/zion's mother) 11:00:34 i still feel i'm living my dream, it's his dream but it's my dream too.
Last summer, zion became the first child to undergo a double hand transplant.
(sot: dr. ben chang/children's hospital of philadelphia) "could not have asked for a better first patient for this first transplant."
His rapid recovery has allowed him to write in his journal and zip his clothes.
He even threw out the first pitch at a baltimore orioles game.
The only limits now seem to come from his mom.
(sot: zion harvey/double hand transplant recipient) 14:36:18 "she won't let me try out for football.
Why not?
It's too dangerous."
(standup bridge: brook silva braga/cbs news/philadelphia, pa) "zion lost his hands and feet due to an infection when he was a two years old.
The new hands--transplanted from another boy in a 10 hour procedure here--are designed to grow as he does."
The team of doctors and therapists say?through rigorous physical therapy?he's trained his brain to communicate with his new hands - after not having any for 6 years.
(sot: lindsey harris/occupational therapist) "five days a week, three hours a day, for 10 months.
(nats: squeeze, squeeze) he learned to bake, play with toys?he even passed out the cake at his 9th birthday party.
What's left on his bucket list?
11:03:00 my next goal... to get my mom to let me play football bsb, for cbs news, philadelphia jennifer the donor's family issued a statement... saying... they are happy a part of their son could be a blessing to another little
WAGM THIS MORNING 08.23.16
How can you get your kids excited and prepared to go back to class? Here are some tips for parents.