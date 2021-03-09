A father-son bond

Story... pkg: cg: winning as a family greg and kaleb brown finally state champs an emotional embrace betwen a father and son who are now state champions.

"we got the job done and i'm so proud."

Senior kaleb brown wanted to be one of the first to congratulate his dad on the sidelines after winning the 5a title.

Kaleb brown lee senior "just thank you for getting us here, just listening to him, he handled things perfectly for us."

It's lee's first championship since 2010, so only one son has a ring.

Greg brown lee head coach "i wish i had won one with kobe but we came up a little big short."

But don't worry no jealously in the brown household, in fact, kobe who now plays for mizzou, continued to mentor this team after he graduated.

"he came back and gave us advice on how it felt when they lost."

Kaleb didnt want that to happen again.

"it's a great experience, we talked about it all last year, when we lost last year, we knew we were coming back to get a ring."

"i love this team, i thank god for giving us the opportunity to be here."

As special as it was to share the win with his son, coach brown knows lee wouldn't have gotten to state without every player's contribution.

"the team concept is really big, our guys love each other, they're really smart kids, majority of the team are honors students and they lock in and find out what it is we need to do and they work at it."

Coach brown and kaleb went out winners.

But basketball is far from over for this family.

In fact, we'll see kaleb and kobe in the same uniform again soon.

"we're going to get a lot of sleep now, we thought kaleb was going to be at virginia tech, so now that he's at missouri my wife and i can really rest, and we can make one trip work for us."

