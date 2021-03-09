Chico man who is fully vaccinated reacts to new CDC guidelines

A Chico resident speaks about his plans after hearing about the CDC's new guidelines for people who are fully vaccinated.

The cdc issued new guidance today-- that means some normalcy returning for people who are fully vaccinated.

If its been two weeks since your vaccination..

You can visit other vaccinated people indoors without masks or distancing..

It also includes visit indoors with unvaccinated people from a single household without masks or physical distancing.

And you can skip quarantine and testing if exposed to someone who has covid-19 but are asymptomatic.

Action news now reporter dani masten is live in chico.

Dani how are people who have already received both vaccines responding to this new guidance?

I spoke with one man who was ecstatic to hear that he can return to some kind of normalcy after receiving both of his vaccines.

Michael nelson/fully vaccinated "i plan to go out and do a lot of things."

Michael nelson has lived in chico for over eight years now& he can't wait to have a small gathering with his friends while feeling safe.

Michael nelson/fully vaccinated "there are friends i haven't seen for a while and my neighbor is close by.

I am going to have him come over and hang out and just have some sense of normalcy there.

It makes the tension and the worry of am i going to get it again, am i going to get somebody sick, it makes that go away."

Not only is he ready to see his friends but he is ready to go back to doing his favorite activates in the city he loves most.

Michael nelson/fully vaccinated "kayaking time, bicycle time.

We are going to take our trailer up to zion and moab.i'm really excited."

Dani masten butte county public health tells action news now those who haven't been vaccinated still need to be responsible.

Doctor robert bernstien/butte county public health officer <people should hang in there as far as non- pharmaceutical measures or prevention but there is some really good advice but among other things it is a good reason now for people to be more serious know in making sure that they are registered for or in line for or accepting opportunities for vaccination.

Nelson hopes everyone in his community will get vaccinated.

Michael nelson/fully vaccinated "i'm 66 years old.

So i am one of the fortunate ones and i am very thankful that i was given the opportunity to get a vaccine.

Dani masten butte county public health tells action news now those who haven't been vaccinated still need to be responsible.

Right now butte county public health only has first dose vaccination clinics available.

