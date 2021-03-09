Convoy of hope demo flood affected homes

Convoy of hope has emergency crews on the ground assisting flood survivors

There.

He surveyed all the destruction amidst criticism that he showed up too late.

The flood water that overwhelmed streets and neighborhoods has receded.

Jehan sheikh shows us how local efforts are offering relief.

>> reporter: this is the aftermath of what's being described as the worst u.s. disaster since hurricane katrina sandy.

President obama toured flood ravaged louisiana seeing firsthand the devastation that is uprooted nearly 60,000 people out of their homes and killed 13.

>> the whole country is going to continue to support you and help you until we get folks back in their homes and lives are rebuilt.

>> reporter: convoy of hope wasting no time to help those rebuild.

Volunteers stripping away damage from homes that had up to six feet of water.

>> a lot of the people affected by this won't have flood insurance.

So that means the money is going to have to come out of their pocket for anything they do.

So we're trying to focus on people that can't do it themselves.

If they don't get help, they are going to be left without.

>> reporter: this is just a portion of how convoy of hope is helping flood survivors.

In the last week 37 semis of food, water and emergency supplies has been delivered.

>> it's going to be a very, very expensive response.

You can imagine what 37 tractor-trailer loads of food costs and getting people back and forth and equipment back and forth.

>> reporter: it's a response this depends on donations.

There are still neighborhoods under water, but where water has receded, mounds of stuff that used to be important to people lie in a heap next to the curb.

>> you can drive for an hour in each direction and see flooding devastation.

>> reporter: devastation that will take months to clean up, perhaps years to rebuild.

Jehan sheikh, "ky3 news."

>> sara: good work they are doing that.

Those looking to volunteer are being asked to hold tight until convoy of hope holds back its initial response.

We will link you to their website at ky3.com.

>> steve: a jefferson city judge ruled amendment 3 can remain on missouri's november ballot.

It calls for raising