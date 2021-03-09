Tim Kaine in Arkansas

We are your local election headquarters... hillary clinton's running mate making a stop here in central arkansas today.

Senator tim kaine visited secretary clinton's arkansas campaign headquarters in little rock this afternoon.

The democratic vice presidential candidate visited with clinton campaign volunteers.

It was a surprise for people working for clinton's campaign here in little rock -- and something they said they were thrilled to see.

(phyllis crook / clinton campaign volunteer) "one of the guys said "you're gonna get a surprise visitor" and i'm thinkin' "yeah right" and i looked up sure enough mr. kaine came in!"

(lucy abraham / clinton campaign volunteer) "everything he said i'm really really for, he's just dynamite and i'm so glad he's with hillary."

((ashley)) after visiting with volunteers -- senator kaine attended a private fundraising event at a home here in little rock.

((ashley)) secretary clinton continues to hold a sizeable lead in national polls over republican nominee donald trump.

The latest nbc news-survey monkey poll has clinton up eight in a head to head matchup.

With libertarian and green party nominees factored in -- clinton leads trump by five, with the third party candidates taking a combined 16 percent.