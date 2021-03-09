July's Hail Storm still present

Easy to spot damage from the historic july hailstorm that smashed windshields, shredded siding and tore roofs apart in colorado springs.

It is now considered one of the most damaging events in colorado history.

It's hard to believe that the hail storm was nearly one month ago and still -there's so much damage.

These car windows are smashed and the sides of these homes all look like swiss cheese!

But homeowners say it could be months before their properties are fixed.

The hail storm is over - but it still haunts this colorado springs neighborhood.

"it sounded like a jet was taking off.

Lasted about an hour."

"our street looked like a river."

"i got hit by at least three large golf-ball sized hail stones.

They left big welts."

Cars with mashed windows, still parked around every corner in the cimaron hills neighborhood.

So many...that we lost count.

"it kind of looks like a run down neighborhood, like there's a lot of crime and you wouldn't want to come here - but that's not true, our neighborhood is beautiful."

"the hail storm triggered more than $350 million in claims for damage to both homes and vehicles."

The estimators are just now getting out here - but it may not be until november until they can fix it ..

"the waiting game is stressful."

But not everyone feels that their insurance has their back.

"usaa is doubting my claim.

They're hinting that there was prior damage to the car.

" curtis sehon says he has 8- thousand dollars worth of hail damage to his car - but he's getting the feeling that his insurance doesn't believe him.

"they also hinted that i may have added additional damage to the car to embelish the claim."

"my honesty and my integrity are at stake and i've been a loyal customer for 17 years."

The cost of this disaster... second only to the waldo canyon fire in colorado springs... that's exactly why sehon is worried.

"the damage was so overwhelming that the companies will have to pay a lot of money - they're trying to limit there damages."

While the damage is done... for thousands, the fight to fix it is only beginning.

The storm is now considered to be the state's 4th most expensive hail storm ever.

It resulted in more than 51- thousand car insurance claims and over 33 thousand property insurance claims. reporting in c.s.

