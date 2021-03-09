Woman Who Found a Burned Cat Says Just Must be Served

According to the Big Spring Police Department, officers were called out to 509 Union St.

On a disturbing story out of big spring.

A woman and her husband are left with a graphic memory of their neighbor's cat.

The animal was burned......and then stuffed inside their mailbox.

Tonight cbs 7's brianna gallegos talks with the woman who found the cat..... when people walk up to their mailboxes the most they dread seeing are bills...but yesterday this mailbox was stuffed with something much worse...and now police are investigating.

"like right here...and then there was the blood just draining."

That's the what sylvia martinez found bright and early monday morning...when she walked to her mailbox.

"my husband found it and he calls and says hey come here, and i'm like what...so i walk around and i look in there and there was a burned cat in there."

You heard that right...a small cat burned...and stuffed in her mailbox.

"what kind of sick person would do that?"

That's exactly what police are trying to figure out.

The department says they've opened an animal cruelty case into the incident.

"it's worrying me because stuff like this usually is a threat."

Sylvia has lived in this neighborhood for decades...she says this is the first time she feels the need for surveillance cameras around her home.

"we stayed up half of the night, trying to secure our home."

News of the gruesome discovery has this quiet neighborhood on edge.

"shocking then from there it's sad because i mean no animal should be treated like that."

With little to go on...both sylvia and jessy hope police find whoever did this to an undeserving animal.

"i just hope that nobody wants to go through what we went through yesterday."

"i juts home they catch this guy before anything else could happen."

Reporting in big spring.

Brianna gallegos cbs 7 news.