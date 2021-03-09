Henry's Creek Fire burns right up to edge of home

Water hoses were used to wet the dry brush.

Family and neighbors used tractors to create a fire-line that would keep the home safe.

Human the impact this fire is having.

Yea jay it was quite scary for this family... the fire came right up to their cabin last night and they did all they could to stop it.

Doyle judy built his own cabin he said the fire circled his home.

He also used water hoses to wet the dry brush.

Judy says he's very thankful and blessed to still have his cabin.

"hard to express thanks and th people who helped.

Good neighbors and we had.

We had idaho falls fire shelley ammon, they all had trucks up here to help."

