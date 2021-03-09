Federal Lawsuit-Wichita Falls

A federal lawsuit filed today.... puts wichita falls once again in the middle of a transgender rights battle.... this time with health rights.

Rights.doug, attorney general, ken paxton filed a lawsuit at the wichita falls federal courthouse.... against the united states department of human health services because he says quote "the federal government has no right to force texans to pay for medical procedures designed to change a person's sex."

(--gwyn--) he also says the rule forces health care workers, including physicians, to provide controversial services.

The new lawsuit comes one month after the obama administration attempted to redefine the definition of sex within the affordable care act.... so that it means one's internal sense of gender.

(--doug--) wichita falls' federal court was also the site chosen for conservative states to sue the government for allowing transgender students to use the restroom of their choice.

(--gwyn--) a federal judge blocked the obama administration's directive on that yesterday.