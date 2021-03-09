Judge refuses to reduce Truman bail

Bail for Truman remains at $1 Million

Janet wagner, mother of heidi truman: "my family is pleased at the judge's decision today that he will remain in prison" don now at five... a disappointing day for conrad truman, who was hoping, to get out of prison.

Kim f truman was convicted two years ago of murdering his wife.

But earlier this month, a judge granted him a new trial based on faulty evidence presented at trial.

His attorney was hoping to get his bail reduced... but that didn't happen.

[a5]conrad truman bail hearing-live marcos truman's attorney claimed he's innocent and in their view, the faulty evidence bolstered they're claim.

But both prosecutors and the judge disagreed.... leaving some disappointed and others grateful.

We feel is unceccessary based on the facts of the case which we believe clearly shows he's innocent.

Truman is serving a sixteen years to life in prison after his 2014 conviction.

But he's always maintained his innocence.

In their appeal, his attorney claimed the evidence presented at trial was faulty and opened the door for other mistakes to be made.

The judge agreed and ordered a new trial.

Today, truman's attorney argued he's innocent of any crime and was hoping to get his bail reduced.

Prosecutors objected saying there's still enough evidence for a conviction.

In the end, the judge sided with the state claiming there was probable cause to believe a murder happened.

Mark moffat truman's attorney ""he's bummed out he's upset.

You have this man stood up in court and said he didn't commit understand we presented evidence that he didn't commit this offense.

All the evidence suggests he's right so he's not happy.

He's understands this is part of the judicial process."

But heidi truman's family was relieved truman will remain behind bars.

Janet wagner, heidi's mother "the trial is horrendous but we are in for the long run.

And we are thankful and hopeful for the same outcome.

Marcos the new trial is set to get underway in november.

Reporting live in provo, marcos ortiz, good