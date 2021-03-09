Sen. Roy Blunt says he won’t seek reelection

U.S. Sen.
Roy Blunt, a Missouri Republican, announced Monday morning he will not run for reelection in 2022.
Blunt, the state’s senior senator, posted the announcement on social media.
