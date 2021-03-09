Have you been fully vaccinated?

Covid 19 vaccines are proven to be effective at protecting you from getting sick but which restrictions do you still need to follow after being fully vaccinated the cdc confirmed people who have been fully vaccinated can take baby steps towards normalcy under certain circumstances.matthew rovir?ceo of leading healthcare of louisian?says the new cdc guidelines are encouraging, however there are still far too many people unsure about recieving the vaccinesotpeople having vaccine hesitancy and tha's unfortunate because w're going to navigate through this pandemic and until we have a larger amount getting vaccinatedrovira tells me those who have been fully vaccinated should continue taking precautions in public areas.sotso unless your fully aware of who yo're with wear the mask i's simple and help not only to protect you but to protect your loved ones or people who you really care aboutsome of the new changes given by the cdc are you can gather indoors with fully vaccinated people without wearing a maskyou can gather indoors with unvaccinated people from one other household if yo've been around someone who has covid-19, you do not need to stay away from others or get tested unless you have symptomsthe cdc says they are still learning how vaccines will affect the spread of covid-19 however you should continue taking precautions in public placesin lafayette kourtney williams news 15