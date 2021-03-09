Retiran Cargos a otro Sospechoso de Operación “Dirty Deeds”

And several of his employees.

Charges against a second person arrested in operation dirty deeds are now dropped.

Jose mireles was previously charged with bribery, engaging in organized criminal activity and official oppression.

Just last week we told you charges against another employee were also dropped.

District attorney luis saenz in a statement tells channel 5 news: "we intend to try the main defendant, cameron county tax assessor collector, first.

After we prosecute mr. tony yzaguirre jr., we will then prosecute any of his employees that may have been involved.

It would be beneficial to yzaguirre and his defense team to try his employees first.

That is why we are doing this."

We'll continue to update you on the latest as this case continues.

