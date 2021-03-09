Angie's List 8-23-16

A backyard deck is not only a great way to enjoy your outdoor ving space... it also adds tremendous value your home.if you keep it in good condition, itcan last 20 years or more.

Experts advise that you reseal your deck every two to three years with either a clear or mi- transparent stain.another way to bring your deck back to life is to apply a brightener.

But... you want to make sure you're using one that does not include bleach... because the bleach can damage the wood.for best results, you would want to power wash your deck before you reseal it.if you're not experienced using a power washer, you want to be vy careful because you can damage the wood... or even yourself.

<<john nearon, deck professionyou want to keep the tip of your power waer at lst six inches away from the wood at all times, and you want to keept pretty much at a constant elevation and always keeping it in motion.

If you stop or dwell in an area, you're likely to leave a mark in the wood that will be very difficult to remove."> ((mike))iyou use a power washer, experts say to look for a light duty one, that produces a pressure less than 200 pounds-per-square-inch.

