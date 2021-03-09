CHANGE IN SCHOOL

A BOARD OF EDUCATION PROPOSAL HAS CAPTURED A LOT OF ATTENTION THIS SUMMER.

a board of education proposal has captured a lot of attention this summer, as it considers an earlier start to the school year in 20-17.

Whag's emilie ikeda talked with locals about the idea.

Natsot but this time next year, they could be in the classroom.

Patricia o'neill, board of education: the proposal is for the school year to start two weeks before labor day as opposed to one week before labor day that we have administered for many years.

:11 eleven school districts in the state start the week of august 22nd.

O'neill: the number one benefit is our instructional time is built in up front as opposed to the end of the school year.

Almost any teacher would tell you at the end of the year people are really into summer mode, thinking about summer vacation.

:15 for some, montgomery county's unique school calendar, is the reason why they like it!

Montgomery county student: the thing is, once it starts late, everybody is jealous because i'm so happy because i start later.

:08 thoughts on the proposal vary, to say the least.

Montgomery county resident: i actuallyl think that it should start after labor day.

:05 montgomery county resident: i believe in year-round school.

And my son also would like that.

He doesn't like being out for the whole summer.

:07 stand-up: the board of education is asking for the community's feedback.

People the decision is made, which will be in november.

:08 natsot you can visit mcps' website to share your opinion.

In montgomery county, emilie ikeda, whag news.

