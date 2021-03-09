First Full Day for Lester Jones' Defense Team

Today was the first full day for the defense team of the man on trial in the death and dissappearance of paige birgfeld... attorneys for lester jones brought their case to jurors, looking to prove his innocence... joining us now live in the studio is news channel five reporter brandon thompson, who was inside the courtroom today... and brandon, what is the -strategy for the defense?

The strategy for lester jones's defense team is to focus on the other suspects in the case... today they did that by scrutinizing certain investigations into jones that law enforcement didn't look into with other suspects... and keeping with where they left off from yesterday, defense attorney cara smith continued to question the record keeping abilities inside the mesa county sheriff's office... ">>>defense attrorney cara smith continues her questioning of the investigation methods by the mesa county sheriff's office "did you get any information that there was an additional recording besides the one you found that was made?"

"there was indication that there was but i wasn't able to verify that."

See that list over heberstreit's shoulder, that's the list the defense is compiling of evidence that was lost or not recorded, not pursued or obtained late , done but in a late fashion, or not properly booked into evidence "so that's certainly been one of the challenges in this case right?

Is because things weren't always documented in a methodical way it was certainly hard to reconstruct what's leading to what and what's leading to where right?"

"yeah it made it a little more challenging at the time" but when district attorney dan rubenstein got his time in cross examination, he wanted to erase any x that's on the chart of the defense.

"suppose that that came back with, let's start with not having any finger prints on it" rubenstein is reffering to a gas can found on the property of the employer of jones' employer- one piece among more than 20 that the defense has scrutinized on their list...."

For the jurors, the strength of the defense's argument relies on how many peices of evidence rubenstein can eliminate from the list made by jones's defense team... live in the newsroom, i'm brandon