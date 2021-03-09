VIDEO: Mask-less Uber Passengers Assault, Cough On Driver After He Refuses Them Service (Warning: Disturbing, Explicit Language)
An Uber driver was assaulted and coughed-upon by a group of women in San Francisco after he refused them service for not wearing masks, in an attack the driver captured on video.

(Video from Subharkar Khadka)