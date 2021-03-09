VIDEO: Mask-less Uber Passengers Assault, Cough On Driver After He Refuses Them Service (Warning: Disturbing, Explicit Language)

An Uber driver was assaulted and coughed-upon by a group of women in San Francisco after he refused them service for not wearing masks, in an attack the driver captured on video.
(Video from Subharkar Khadka)
An Uber driver was assaulted and coughed-upon by a group of women in San Francisco after he refused them service for not wearing masks, in an attack the driver captured on video.
(Video from Subharkar Khadka)
An Asian Uber driver was assaulted and coughed-upon by a group of women after he refused them service for not wearing masks. Betty..